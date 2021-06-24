NY to add 'X' gender mark on government IDs

ALBANY — New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as "female," "male" or "X" on driver's licenses and birth certificates under a law that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Thursday.

Nonbinary New Yorkers sued in March arguing the state was discriminating against them by failing to provide the "X" option to indicate nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other.

The new law will take effect in 180 days.

New Yorkers will no longer have to publish their name change, address, birth place and birth date in a newspaper, which the previous law requires within 60 days of a name change. They could also ask to seal sex designation papers because of the risk of violence or discrimination. And the law precludes courts from requiring the individual to notify federal immigration authorities about their sex designation change.

Bill supporters, including Democratic sponsors Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell, said it's too hard for transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and intersex New Yorkers to obtain accurate ID documents needed to access health care, employment, travel, housing and education.