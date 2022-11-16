NYS comptroller: 'Stop-gap' measures led to widespread unemployment fraud

A state comptroller's audit released Tuesday confirmed a multitude of deficiencies in the Department of Labor's oversight and management of its unemployment insurance system that led to widespread fraud during the coronavirus pandemic, when applications surged as millions of people were unable to work.

"During the pandemic, faced with the high demand for UI benefits and the need to process claims quickly, the department resorted to stop-gap measures to compensate for system limitations, which ultimately proved to be costly to the state," the audit states. "We found (the state agency's) workarounds resulted in misclassification of claims as state instead of federal liabilities, overpayment of claims, and supplemental spending to maintain the outdated UI system infrastructure while the new system was in development."

The audit noted that the Department of Labor was also "unable to provide us with granular data or analyses to support their management of and response to fraudulent claims on the UI system, including: support for $36 billion in fraudulent claims reported by the department as prevented." In the wake of the pandemic, the agency has issued periodic statements claiming it uncovered tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims, though it's unclear how much of any fraudulent payments have been recovered.

The audit from Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office said the agency also did not provide data to show the number of claims that were paid to fraudulent claimants before being detected or the length of time that elapsed from when claims were identified as fraudulent — which would help determine the number of weeks that payments were made.

The Department of Labor, in a statement responding to the audit, said the pandemic "placed an unprecedented amount of stress on unemployment insurance systems nationwide."

"Despite this challenge, our system acted as a critical lifeline for nearly 5 million New Yorkers," the statement continued, adding the department is already implementing changes to improve the system and address the audit's findings.

The department said it's also in the midst of a "four-year modernization plan that will enhance the overall experience for UI beneficiaries and reduce fraud."

Between April 2021 and March, the estimated fraud rate in the state's unemployment insurance program surged to 17.5 percent, up from 4.5 percent two years earlier. That period followed a one-year span from April 2020 through March 2021 when the state authorized more than 218 million unemployment insurance payments — more than $76.3 billion — which marked an increase of more than 3,100 percent from the prior year.

"The Department (of Labor) did not take some fundamental, critical steps established in the security policy and the classification, encryption, authentication, and logging standards to secure its UI system and data," the audit states. "As a result, the department has minimal assurance that its substantial information assets are protected against loss or theft. The department's slow response to certain requests — in some cases up to six months after the fact — delayed our findings and recommendations and, in turn, the department's ability to promptly address serious problems."

In the wake of the widespread fraud, a smattering of criminal cases have been prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in Albany. The cases include fraudulent claims submitted by individuals in and outside of New York as well as by prison inmates. In one case, a former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges and admitted that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits.

It was among numerous criminal prosecutions targeting people who used fraudulent means, including stolen identities, to dupe the state agency into doling out unemployment benefits during the height of the pandemic, when many of the safeguards for applications had been lowered.

The Times Union, citing a review of internal labor department correspondence and interviews with employees on the front lines of the overwhelmed call center, reported in September 2020 that the lowering of the safeguards by the administration of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was enabling widespread fraud. That fraud included paying benefits to people not entitled to receive them — including an inmate just released from prison, people who had not worked in at least 18 months and others who filed unemployment applications in multiple states.

The agency has faced scrutiny for its susceptibility to fraudulent unemployment insurance claims since the onset of the pandemic, when Cuomo's office directed it to expedite benefits for people who reported losing their jobs during the health crisis.

In the final quarter of 2020, the state reported more than $68.3 million in payouts to New Yorkers ineligible to receive money, in a mixture of fraudulent schemes or claimants unaware of their ineligibility. Law enforcement officials also reported a high rate of identification-theft cases involving individuals whose information was used illegally by others to file false claims.

State Sen. George M. Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, issued a searing statement Tuesday in response to the audit, saying it confirmed "the incompetence that characterized the Department of Labor's response to the pandemic-driven demand for benefits."

"The report confirms that there were red flags years before this crisis struck, which were ignored by leadership and allowed to worsen in the years leading up to the pandemic," Borrello said. "Those of us whose office staffs fielded calls day and night from desperate New Yorkers who were frustrated with unending busy signals, system crashes, incorrect payments and ignored reports of fraud aren't surprised at these findings."

The agency has repeatedly delayed responding to a request the Times Union filed in September 2020 seeking copies of its correspondence during the early months of the pandemic with top officials in Cuomo's administration, including any text messages and emails those individuals exchanged with labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

The department's formal response to the comptroller's audit noted the unprecedented surge of unemployment insurance cases that had overwhelmed its systems, contributing to the widespread fraud and leading to complaints from many who needed the benefits that they could not get help for months. In instances where individuals' identities had been stolen to obtain benefits in their names, some also said it could take months to get through to the department.

The agency's response said that when the pandemic began to shut down the workforce in March 2020, it "could not have anticipated the crisis that was about to unfold."

"During this time, when many Americans were not leaving their home due to the uncertainly of the COVID-19 virus, DOL agency staff were working seven days a week, more than 10 to 12 hours a day," the department said. "