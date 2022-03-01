Opponents urge Hochul to deny Seneca Meadows expansion plan

SENECA FALLS — In the background, trash trucks climbed up and down the Seneca Meadows landfill on Route 414, emptying their loads of waste.

That backdrop was chosen deliberately by Seneca Lake Guardian for a recent press conference at Waterloo Container across the road from the landfill.

The group and its supporters were there to announce they are sending a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul with more than 1,000 signatures urging her to direct the state Department of Environmental Conservation to deny SMI’s application for a modification to its permit to allow the deposit of waste in a 50-acre area within the existing footprint in the Tantalo portion.

If approved, the state’s largest landfill could take 6,000 tons of waste a day until 2040, despite a permit and a local law requiring the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025.

Steve Churchill, the only Democrat on the Seneca Falls Town Board, turned and pointed to the large mound with trucks moving around.

“There are 200 to 400 of these trucks entering the landfill every day,” he said. “We are urging that this landfill be shut down when its current permit expires in 2025 and that the expansion request be denied. It’s that simple. But it isn’t that simple. It’s complicated.”

He said also complicating the issue is “the fact that Seneca Falls is under the spell of the influence of easy money, making it unable to focus on the future.”

Churchill said he’s run election campaigns for county and town offices four times and spent a total of about $1,500.

“The landfill has spent some $400,000 in the past several election cycles to get four elected officials who will support their wishes,” he said, pointing to the board’s recent decision to grant a town operating permit held up for two years “for good reasons” such as violations of town code.

“We need Gov. Hochul’s help. I’m sure she’ll be asking for alternatives to the 6,000 tons of trash dumped here a day,” Churchill said. “But the answer is right in the state’s own Beyond Waste plan of 2010, which spells out a plan that has not been implemented.”

“The DEC itself is a complication. They started the mega-landfills by closing small ones in favor of several larger ones. The Finger Lakes have paid the price and had its future compromised. The burden has been placed on our children who have been sold out for a few dollars,” he said. “This community is torn by this landfill.”

He said the letter asks that the landfill be closed at the agreed upon date of 2025 and expansion be denied.

Erica Paolicelli of Three Brothers Winery in Fayette, said the landfill is 11 miles from their business and they have seen it grow from there into a mountain.

“Visitors to our winery often comment on the mountain of trash and the odors as they come to vacation in the Finger Lakes, getting off the Thruway,” Paolicelli said “The Finger Lakes have done their part for trash disposal for decades. Having it go on to 2040 or beyond is more than we can bear.”

“Tourism and a huge landfill can’t co-exist. Allowing more trash for more years would be a step back. I urge Gov. Hochul, who has been a champion for the region, to keep doing it on this issue.”

Rich Swinehart, CEO of Waterloo Container, said the only things that SMI attracts to the area are large trash trucks and sea gulls.

“The Finger Lakes has done its part. We can’t do this forever,” he said, urging Hochul to do what the letter asks: Close the landfill in 2025 and deny the expansion.

Others joined the chorus in asking the governor to not yield from the 2025 closing, which corresponds to the end of its permit and the town local law, and to deny the 50-acre expansion. They included Geneva City Councilor Ken Camera, Michael Thomas of The Voice of the Finger Lakes and Joseph Campbell and Yvonne Taylor of Seneca Lake Guardian.

The letter states that failure to close SMI by 2025 will adversely and irreversibly impact the vibrant wine and tourism industry in the region, prevent sustainable businesses from retaining and recruiting employees, degrade the pastoral nature of the Finger Lakes and damage the vital natural resources residents rely on. It notes the landfill draws trash from all over the state, including New York City, and from four other states and Canada. It cites its closeness to bodies of water, local schools and tourist routes.

“We call upon you, Gov. Hochul, to stop this unreasonable assault on our air and water in the Finger Lakes. Seneca Falls should be recognized as the birthplace of women’s rights, not home of the largest landfill in the Northeast,” it states.

SMI submitted an application to the DEC in July 2020 for a 50-acre expansion within the existing footprint of the 400-acre landfill, the state’s largest. SMI wants to use an in-fill area of the old Tantalo portion of the landfill to deposit waste. If approved, the life of the landfill would be extended by 15 years or until 2040. The application seems to disregard Local Law 3 of 2016, passed by the Town Board, calling for the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. That is being challenged in court.

