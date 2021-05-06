Overtime at New York agencies jumped in 2020 amid COVID

ALBANY — Overtime costs at state agencies in New York increased 5.5% last year as COVID-19 put some departments into high gear to address the pandemic, records showed.

Overtime surged in particular at the state Department of Labor as it grappled with an unprecedented rise in unemployment claims last year. Overtime jumped nearly $25 million in 2020 at the labor department compared to 2019, accounting for 56% of the total overtime increase at state agencies last year.

Additionally, 15 state workers each raked in more than $150,000 in overtime last year — in most cases more than doubling their base salaries, the records from the state Comptroller's Office obtained by the USA TODAY Network New York through a Freedom of Information request showed.

Denise Williams, a security training assistant at the Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center in Manhattan, was the top overtime earner in New York for the third year in a row, making nearly $200,000 alone in overtime in 2020 and bringing her total salary to $286,000.

The increase at agencies was largely the result of the pandemic, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

Overtime last year increased at 38 agencies and fell at 23 agencies to reach $850 million, the records showed. The recently passed state budget is $212 billion.