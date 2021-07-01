Poll: Most New Yorkers think Cuomo should not run again

The unfavorable view of Cuomo hit a record high in April, at 52 percent, in the midst of allegations ranging from his administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, sexual harassment allegations leveled by multiple women, and a $5 million book deal during the pandemic. His peak favorability was 77 percent in February 2011, his first year in office.

State Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading an investigation into Cuomo and who some view as a potential candidate for governor, remains relatively unknown to New Yorkers. Nearly half of registered voters said they do not know her or have no opinion of her, in line with her recognition throughout the year. About a third of New Yorkers view her favorably, slightly down from earlier this year.

A majority of New Yorkers say they would prefer someone other than Cuomo, if he were to run for governor in 2022. He could also face a challenger in a Democratic primary. The Republican Party's "presumptive nominee" is Suffolk County U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a former state senator and an ally of former President Donald J. Trump.

Regardless of the leadership, many New Yorkers continue to view the state as on the "right track," according to the poll, with 48 percent saying New York is heading in the right direction and 38 percent finding it's going in the wrong direction. In April 2020, as the pandemic was surging, a Siena Poll indicated 65 percent of New Yorkers believed the state was on the right track — the highest since the college began polling that question in 2005. The lowest confidence was recorded in October at 14 percent.

