ALBANY — A bill framed by progressive Democrats in the state Senate would amend a slew of New York laws by requiring all references to "American Indians" be replaced by the term "indigenous peoples."

The legislation, authored by Sen. Robert Jackson, D-Manhattan, Bronx, argues that "indigenous peoples" is the "culturally and geographically correct term" to use for those individuals.

If approved, the measure would result in modifications to laws governing environmental conservation, education, cannabis regulation, transportation, the prison system and public authorities.

With Democrats in control of both houses of the Legislature, the bill could gain traction in the post-budget portion of the current legislative session. Work on the budget is supposed to be completed by April 1, though lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul at this stage have significant differences on funding decisions.

One of the bill's co-sponsors, Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, said the proposed legislation is being advanced "in recognition of the fact that dated language that dates back in many instances prior to the Civil War needs to reflect the values of a modern democratic society."

The bill would impose no requirements on Native American tribes and their organizations. Many of them use the word "Indian" prominently, such as the Seneca Nation of Indians in Western New York and the Oneida Indian Nation in central New York.

Indeed, New York is home to the National Museum of the American Indian, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution group of museums and research centers. The American Indian museum is located in Manhattan.

"How they refer to themselves is their prerogative," Hoylman said.

Contacted by CNHI, representatives of the Seneca Nation and Oneida Nation offered no immediate comment on the proposal.

The proposal comes amid an ongoing effort by the state Education Department to require public schools to drop the use of Native American mascots and team names such as "Indians." To keep such mascots, a school district would have to show it has received permission to do so from a recognized Native American tribe.

It's not the first time lawmakers have moved to wield their editing pens on state statutes.

Last year, they enacted a measure that scrapped all use of the word "inmates," requiring it be replaced by the term "incarcerated persons." A number of State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision documents had to be updated.

Two lawmakers from an upstate region once populated by tribes affiliated with the Iroquois Confederacy, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, and Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said the proposal to scrap the use of "American Indian" in state law should be discarded while lawmakers seek to make progress on measures they said would make New York more affordable for residents.

Tague said when he attended public schools in his hometown, the sports teams were called the Schoharie Indians.

"We always saw being called Indians as a badge of honor," he recalled, adding, "I've never had any person of Native American descent say they were offended by being called an American Indian."

Oberacker said his constituents are concerned about the cost of living and the price of home heating oil, and not focused on a debate over what indigenous Americans should be called.

"I think our time would be better spent debating and voting on pieces of legislation that affect more of the people in New York state," he said.

The State University of New York system has been using the term "American Indian" in its demographic breakdowns of its enrolled students. In January, SUNY reported it has a total of 1,324 students it described as "American Indian/Alaska Native,"

The National Museum of the American Indian addresses the issue of what terms to use for indigenous peoples from the Western Hemisphere, noting on its web site there are diverse traditions and languages in that population, with native people often having individual preferences.

Terms including "American Indian, Indian, Native American or Native acceptable and often used interchangeably in the United States," the museum noted.

"When talking about Native groups or people, use the terminology the members of the community use to describe themselves collectively," the museum said.

It also points out that in Canada native people refer to themselves as First Nations, First People or Aboriginal.