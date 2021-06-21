Ranked choice voting gets big test in NYC

That process repeats until there are only two candidates left. The one with the most votes wins.

There are 13 candidates on the ballot in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary. Only two candidates face off on the Republican side, making ranked choice a nonfactor.

WON'T THAT TAKE FOREVER?

All rounds of counting are done by computer in a process that takes very little time.

But absentee ballots complicate things. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all people in New York are being allowed to vote by mail.

Mail ballots can be cast through Tuesday and could take several days to arrive. A complete ranked choice analysis can't be done until those ballots are included.

After polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, New York City's Board of Elections plans to release data on where the vote count stands based only on people's first choices, and only for votes cast in person.

A week later, on June 29, it will run its first ranked choice analysis, using only votes cast in person. Results will be posted on the board's website. They will show who the winner and runner-up would be if no votes had been cast by mail.