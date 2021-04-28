Seneca Nation seeks 'relief' from making disputed casino cash payments

“It’s clear that the nation is trying every option to find an arbiter to let them withhold money that every other decision-maker who has heard this case has said was owed to the state, some of which would be distributed to the localities that are sorely needing resources,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Gazette. “We have every confidence this will only lead to the same result.”

The compact’s renewal period began in December 2016, without objection from either the state or the Senecas.

When it went into effect, on Dec. 9, 2002, The compact called for the Senecas to have exclusive rights to operate certain types of slot machines in Western New York. In return, the state was to receive a percentage share (from 18% to 25%) of the revenue generated by those slot machines.

The state then shared a percentage of those casino revenues with the local host municipalities where the gaming operations took place. Specifically, in the Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca.

In March 2017, then Seneca Nation President Todd Gates told Cuomo that the the revenue-sharing payments would stop because they were not required under the compact after the first 14 years. In that initial 14 years, the state had received $1.4 billion in payments.