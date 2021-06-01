SNAP may expand to NY restaurants

"I have the great pleasure of living with a vegetarian," Goodell said. "I eat much of what she cooks — all of which, I might add, is both better tasting and more nutritious than what I cook. But this bill doesn't require that anyone eat healthy food. And as we all know obesity is a large and growing problem. So we need to be sensitive to that. I appreciate the fact that for some restaurants this will give them an additional source of income. Only those private establishments that actually have a contract with the state of New York can participate in programs. So as a fact of the matter that is going to eliminate almost all local restaurants who are not going to go through the process of contracting with the OTDA so that they can provide restaurant food to SNAP benefit recipients. I hope in the future that we focus on a more healthy initiative to benefit all of the residents of New York state."