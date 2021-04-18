Some New York mobile betting funds will go to youth sports

The plan could be helpful in Western New York, which national health rankings have long portrayed as the least healthy region in the state.

Getting 25% of youth in the region to exercise daily – up from 16% who do so now – would save 10,000 years of life and more than $260 million in medical costs and averted productivity losses, researchers at Johns Hopkins University have estimated.

Wallace thanked Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and state Sens. Sean Ryan and Tim Kennedy, who also serve the region, for lobbying passage of her budget resolution, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for his approval.

The new betting proceeds should be used most wisely helping to build communities from the ground up, she said.

"Youth sports needs to be very local and easily accessible," she said. "We're not talking about travel sports. We're talking about local teams playing local teams, having access to nearby parks and facilities and potentially using some of this money at some point to help offset the costs of infrastructure investments for sports facilities."

Wallace knows much work remains to give youth sports its appropriate due.

“There are so many needs,” she said. “This was the first step. I think it was a huge step but I also think that there is more work to be done in terms of making sure that the money goes where it's supposed to go.”

