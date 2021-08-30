Some NY lawmakers want Buffalo Bills stadium talks to be public

Continued uncertainty over the Buffalo Bills' future in Western New York has prompted another push to make the New Stadium Working Group subject to the state Open Meetings Law.

A new stadium to replace Highmark Stadium, formerly Ralph Wilson Stadium, is projected to cost $1 billion, whether it was built near the existing facility in Orchard Park or at a downtown site. Staying at Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973, would cost $540 million for the next series of renovations, according to a 2014 study by AECOM. The study based its estimates on what it cost the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs to extensively renovate their facilities over the previous decade.

Questions over the Bills' lease has prompted speculation the team may move, though Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told the Associated Press in early August it was too early in lease negotiations to worry about the team moving. Poloncarz also said the team wouldn't get a "blank check" from the state and county, either.

"We will get a deal done," Poloncarz told the Associated Press. "It's just got to be a fair deal for all."