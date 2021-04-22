Thomas Cole site in Catskill named finalist for national honor

"For 20 years, this beautiful museum has showcased invaluable Hudson River School art to families, tourists, and students," Delgado said. "Catskill, and all of upstate New York, are lucky to have the Thomas Cole house in our backyard."

Jacks said if conditions allow, the awards ceremony would take place at the White House this summer. Otherwise, the winners will be announced online via the Zoom platform, she said.

In the meantime, the historic site is moving forward into its 20th year in operation, Jacks said. She said the site first opened to the public in July 2001 after a community effort to save the main house.

"At the time, it was the main house only that was open," Jacks said. "And it was structurally restored, but no one knew what the original interiors looked like during Thomas Cole's time because there were no photographs from that time. So the inside had not yet been restored and the other two buildings on the site had not yet been restored, one of which actually was gone ... demolished way before the site was a museum. So that was put back." She said the building that was put back is called the "New Studio" and many other changes have taken place across the museum's campus over the past two decades.