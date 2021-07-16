Trudeau expects Canada's border to open to Americans by mid-August

The Canadian land border is expected to be open to vaccinated travelers from the United States by mid-August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said late Thursday.
Trudeau's office made the announcement in a written summary of his meeting with premiers of his nation's 10 provinces, which also said Canada would likely open its borders to nonessential travelers from other countries the following month.
“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout from the prime minister's office said. “He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”
The release from Trudeau's office was otherwise lacking in details about the reopening.
For example, it did not say whether visiting Americans would have to take a Covid-19 test both before leaving the United States and after arriving in Canada, as returning Canadians now must do.
The U.S.-Canadian land border closed to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, early in the Covid-19 pandemic. The two nations have extended that closure on a monthly basis ever since.
The latest extension of the land border is scheduled to expire next Wednesday. Trudeau's announcement implied it would be extended again for at least a couple of weeks, but not another full month.
That came as good news to Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been leading the push to reopen the border.
“The finish line is finally in sight for people who have been separated from their families and properties for way too long," he said. "For Americans and Canadians who live along the border and frequently cross as a way-of-life, action lifting restrictions for those vaccinated can’t come soon enough. This progress, following month after month of disappointing inaction, is welcome and long overdue.”
Trudeau's statement also indicated that leaders of Canadian's provinces were happy to hear that Canada was moving to reopen its border.
"First Ministers expressed their support of reopening plans, and agreed on the importance of ensuring clarity and predictability as initial steps are taken," the statement said. "The Prime Minister indicated that ministers would share more details on these plans early next week."
Trudeau has been under increasing pressure to open the border from members of the Canadian Parliament, the U.S. Congress, the travel industry, people who own homes in both countries and the thousands of couples separated since the border closure.
U.S. officials have not yet said anything about plans to reopen the border to nonessential Canadian travelers.