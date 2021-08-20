U.S. side of Canadian border to remain largely closed through Sept. 21

WASHINGTON – Most Canadians will continue to be barred from crossing the United States land border for another month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday, even though the Canadian side of the border opened to vaccinated Americans last week.

"To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on nonessential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," the Department of Homeland Security said in announcing the move on Twitter.

The ban on nonessential travel by land from Canada and Mexico had been scheduled to expire Saturday. The decision to extend the ban has been extended on a monthly basis since it was first imposed near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 21, 2020.

The Canadian government has taken a different approach, reopening its side of the land border on Aug. 9 to vaccinated Americans who can show that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Canada. That reopening proved to be relatively painless, with many vaccinated Americans able to cross into Canada without significant delays.