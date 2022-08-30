UPDATE: Cayuga County Office Building remains closed

The Cayuga County Office Building will remain closed Tuesday due to a malfunction in the air handling system.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould issued a press release on Monday that said the building, which houses several county agencies including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Social Services, had to be closed at noon but the expectation was that it would reopen by Tuesday morning.

But an update posted to the county's website on Tuesday said the closure would continue Tuesday.

The office building is located at 160 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn. All other county facilities remain open. Visit the Cayuga County website at cayugacounty.us for updates.

Cayuga County Office Building renovation, expansion proposed A long-debated question about the main facility for Cayuga County government — whether to renovate the aging Cayuga County Office Building or …