Upstate NY cities join forces to sue N.J. bank over 'zombie' homes

TROY — The Capital Region’s three largest cities have coordinated a series of lawsuits against Ocwen Financial Corp., a New Jersey bank that is said to be responsible for failed maintenance of 18 “zombie” properties, according to mayors of those communities.

In the foreground of a blighted, single-family home that’s been relegated to zombie status while amassing 57 state code violations, mayors for Schenectady, Albany and Troy Wednesday said their communities had sued Ocwen Financial Corp., and its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage, which they said had left the 18 homes in limbo by not completing the foreclosure process.

A zombie property is a vacant property facing mortgage foreclosure, but the bank or lender has not finished the foreclosure action. The financial institution has led respective owners to believe they had lost ownership of the properties and then failed to maintain them.

The state zombie law imposes a duty to inspect, secure and maintain vacant and abandoned properties on mortgages or their servicing agents.

Dico Akseraylian, a spokesman for Ocwen Financial, issued the following statement:

“We are disappointed that the municipalities of Albany, Troy and Schenectady did not reach out to us in advance to address the properties in question.