Woman accuses NYC mayoral candidate of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK — A woman who once volunteered for City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer accused him Wednesday of groping her without consent two decades ago.

Stringer, a Democrat, denied it and said the two had a consensual relationship.

Speaking near Stringer's Manhattan office, Jean Kim said that in 2001, when Stringer was a member of the state Assembly, he "relentlessly" pursued a sexual relationship with her.

She said that as they traveled together by taxi to events, "Scott Stringer repeatedly groped me, put his hands on my thighs and between my legs, and demanded to know why I wouldn't have sex with him."

Kim, who is in her 40s, has worked as a publicist, lobbyist and political consultant. She said she was telling her story now because seeing Stringer campaign for mayor as a champion for women "sickens me when I know the truth."

The comptroller denied Kim's accusation, saying: "I didn't do this."

"This isn't me," he said at his own news conference later Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, Elyse Buxbaum. The two married in 2010.