Hamlin gets call of support from Hochul

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, was cheering via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin tweeted less than an hour before kickoff, saying there is nothing he wants more than to be with his teammates. But he says he is supporting them from home as he focuses on his recovery. Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills' stadium on Saturday.