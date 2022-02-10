Hochul says data will drive state's decision on school masks

ALBANY — While the state is today ending its mandate for indoor businesses to have patrons show proof of vaccination or wear a mask, local governments have the option to keep their own COVID-19 rules, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

Hochul also said there is a "very strong possibility" she might lift the controversial school mask mandate March 7.

That decision will hinge on how the contagion is spreading by March 4 -- about a week after students return to classes from what is for many districts the week-long winter break.

The governor suggested parents should test their children for the contagion after they return from the winter break, which concludes Feb. 27, and once more three days later.

Meanwhile, face mask requirements are being continued in health care facilities and in public transportation vehicles.

The mandate on businesses has been in effect for 58 days. Hochul said it was a necessary move given the surge in omicron infections following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and represented a better option than shutting down businesses.

"So we're proud of that accomplishment," she said at a briefing in Manhattan, recalling the contagion had been "spreading like wildfire."

The New York State Association of Counties supported the decision to lift the mask-or-vaccine mandate on businesses.

"Any step toward normalcy is a good step for our residents and businesses who have struggled so hard to protect one another for nearly two years," said Martha Sauerbrey, president of NYSAC.

State officials have resisted pressure from Republican leaders and some local governments to cancel the school mask mandate. Hochul cited the relatively low vaccination rates among young children. Children ages five through 11 became eligible for the shots in early November.

About 30% of youngsters in that age range are vaccinated for COVID-19. But the percentage is lower in some regions of New York.

Hochul said her administration was concerned about what testing showed was high transmissibility of the virus. The positivity rate stood at 23% Jan. 2. But by Tuesday it had dwindled to 3.7%, she said,

"That is exactly what we have been waiting for,' Hochul said. "That's what we have been talking about and it's finally happening."

After the state's move to take differing approaches to business and school mandates, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro proposed that a state investigation commission be set up to review the state's pandemic response, suggesting it resulted in some businesses closing.

"The establishment of a Moreland-style commission would provide transparency, accountability and go a long way toward respecting those who live on with much loss," Molinaro said.

Several state lawmakers sharply criticized the fact that schools will have to wait for several weeks before Hochul decides on the mask mandate for classrooms.

Branding Hochul's pivot "half a loaf," Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said, "The mask mandate for schools remains without a clear blueprint on when it will be dropped or what metrics are driving this decision."

Hochul's decision to keep the school mandate in effect is "absolutely outrageous," said Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County. He insisted the Hochul administration should identify the specific metrics that are being used to justify the continuation of the mask mandate for school children and school employees.

Registering her opposition to mask mandates, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, tweeted they amount to "nothing more than a power grab by the Radical Left."

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the business mandate should have been scrubbed weeks ago, contending it was "more about political science than actual science."

Stec said the school mandate should be withdrawn now, arguing it has had a detrimental impact on the emotional and intellectual development of children.

Hochul said the data she will consider in making a decision on school masks will include hospital admission trends and infection numbers.

"There will not be one number that says 'yes or no,' " Hochul said, noting she hopes to get "the combined picture."

The Capital Region YMCA, which operates 10 branches and a children's camp, responded to Hochul's announcement by reporting those who use its facilities will not be required to wear masks. But those entering its childcare locations will need to wear masks, based on guidance from the state Office of Children and Family Services.

Hochul's announcement came on the heels of similar announcements in a string of states. But some states -- including several with Democratic governors - have announced they are poised to cancel the school mask mandates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0