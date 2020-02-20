Judge nixes claim that Bronx Zoo elephant is 'imprisoned'

The Nonhuman Rights Project lamented that the 48-year-old Happy would stay at the zoo but hailed the judge’s comments and vowed to press on.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Happy’s freedom matters as much to her as ours does to us, and we won’t stop fighting in and out of court until she has it,” Executive Director Kevin Schneider said in a statement.

The group said Happy was in fact living a sad life, isolated from other elephants in a 1-acre (0.40-hectare) exhibit that covers far less territory than she would in the wild, or in a 2,300-acre (931-hectare) sanctuary that has agreed to take her.

Born in the wild in Asia and brought to the U.S. as a 1-year-old, Happy was paired with a female elephant named Grumpy for 25 years. In 2002, Grumpy was fatally injured in a confrontation with two other Bronx Zoo elephants, Maxine and Patty. Happy was then paired with another elephant until its death in 2006.

After that, the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, said it would no longer acquire new elephants.

Happy was kept apart from Maxine and Patty due to concerns they wouldn’t get along. Maxine was euthanized in November, after the zoo said she had neurologic deterioration and generalized muscle weakness that left her unable to eat.