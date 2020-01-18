Money flows into parties in New York as 2020 fights near

ALBANY — Health care interests are giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to political parties as New York's Legislature gears up for fights over how to contain soaring Medicaid costs, state records show.

The contributions are among others disclosed by politicians and political committees this week to comply with a Jan. 15 deadline for reporting campaign finance activity since mid-July.

The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents hospitals and other health care systems, has donated at least $275,000 to Assembly Democrats, Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans since mid-July, according to campaign filings. That includes a $50,000 donation to the New York State Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee on Jan. 10.

Hospitals are among the institutions watching closely to see how Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature deal with a $6 billion deficit fueled by the rising cost of the Medicaid program, which helps pay for health care for the poor. Any attempts to trim spending by slashing the program's payments to health care providers could be financially damaging to hospitals and doctors.