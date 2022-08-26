 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC HEALTH

More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater

  • 0
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP)

 HOGP

ALBANY — State health officials in New York are warning of expanding "community spread" of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.

The state Department of Health said Friday the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated.

The Sullivan County samples are genetically-linked to the case of paralytic polio in Rockland County.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized, saying "one New Yorker paralyzed by polio is already too many."

"The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," Bassett said in a prepared release.

People are also reading…

The virus has now been identified in wastewater samples in three contiguous counties north of New York City: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan. The polio virus also has been found in New York City sewage.

Officials have said that it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have gotten polio and don't know it. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Polio was once one of the nation's most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. The disease mostly affects children.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. As the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump. His victory ends a 30-year run in Congress for Maloney, who fought to get government aid for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. The unusual battle between incumbents resulted from a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side.

After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried

After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried

Prosecutors in Brooklyn are for the first time retrying a long-ago case they won with the help of a former homicide detective whose work has been questioned. Nearly 20 people have had decades-old convictions for murder and other crimes tossed out after accusing former Detective Louis Scarcella of framing them. Prosecutors agreed with most of those dismissals but stood by other convictions. This new retrial illustrates the tricky line the Brooklyn district attorney's office has been walking through a decade of doubts about the work of a onetime star homicide detective. Scarcella denies any wrongdoing.

2 on ATV die when they hit tractor-trailer near NYC bridge

New York City police are investigating a crash that killed two men who were thrown from an all-terrain vehicle when it struck a tractor-trailer in Queens. Authorities say the ATV driver was then run over by the truck. Police say the men were traveling through an intersection toward a Manhattan-bound entrance to the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge when their ATV hit an oncoming tractor-trailer early Friday. Officials say the 22-year-old driver, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the unidentified passenger later died at a hospital. Police say both suffered severe head and body trauma, while the truck driver was not hurt.

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

The polio viruses recently found in the sewer systems of Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey tornado survivors rebuild nearly a year after storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News