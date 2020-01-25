New York state budget hearings start amid Medicaid woes

Lara Kassel, coordinator of Medicaid Matters New York, which advocates for recipients, said she worries the pressing deadline will trigger harmful across-the-board Medicaid cuts.

“They typically hit community-based providers that serve historically underserved communities much harder than bigger facilities that can sustain the hit,” she said.

Andy Weyant, of Monroe, lives with quadriplegia and hires his own personal care assistants through a Medicaid program that allows him to run his personal finance company. Weyant said he knows there may be too many bureaucratic agencies in the growing program, but said he worries big cuts could make it even harder to find and retain personal assistants who make the state's $11.80 minimum wage.

“It's ridiculous," he said. "Why has (the state) not paid attention to this and let it get that out of control?"

Flushing resident Lisette Tomko works as a personal assistant for her 95-year-old mother living with Parkinson's and dementia. She said her mother was neglected at a nursing home, and that she's able to monitor her and provide care at home at a much lower cost.