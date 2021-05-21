NY state canals open with normal schedule after abbreviated 2020 season

Every decade or so, each lock in the system is blocked off with temporary dams and drained so every component of it can be inspected and refurbished or replaced.

“It’s a pretty detailed, pretty extensive operation,” Mahar said. “We do this type of rehab at each of the locks every 10 years, on average.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York in March 2020, the Canal Corp. was put on pause, like many other workplaces and the essential maintenance work on the canal was stopped midway through. Locks didn’t begin operation for weeks or even months past the normal start date.

This past off-season, Mahar said, went normally and smoothly. There was a resurgence of COVID in late autumn and early winter but no resulting shutdown.

“We’ve been able to bring everything online pretty much on schedule,” he said.

The one hiccup as opening day arrives is the lingering impact of the recent collapse of a bank on a creek that’s a tributary to the canal in Palmyra, southeast of Rochester. Repairs are expected to take two more weeks.

Until that work is complete, boats with a draft of more than 6 feet won’t be able to navigate between locks E-29 and E-30.

