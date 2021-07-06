Rally set in western NY after Underground Railroad statues defaced

A rally with the theme "Hate Has No Home Here" will be held Saturday in Jamestown after statues recognizing the local Underground Railroad movement were vandalized.
The event will take place beginning at 11 a.m. at Dow Park, where anti-Semitic and hateful messages were recently drawn on the tableau. The vandalism comes after one of the three copper statues that make up the monument was stolen in early May.
"We just want to gather as many people that want to come down and line the streets and show the city that hate has no place here," said Justin Hubbard of the Jamestown Justice Coalition.
The group hopes to talk to members of the Jamestown City Council to push for the installation of cameras at the park, located across the street from the James Prendergast Library. Dow Park also was the site of a rally in June 2020 following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
Anthony Dolce, city council president, said he was made aware of the incident Sunday afternoon and immediately went to the park and took photographs of the statues. He contacted Dan Stone, city parks manager, who promptly arrived and removed the messages and symbols.
Dolce noted that Stone is expected to bring forward a proposal that could lead to more surveillance cameras at parks throughout the city. The council president said there has been a "rash of vandalism" at local parks.
"It's very discouraging," Dolce said of the vandalism. "Thank God it was just Magic Marker, and again, regardless of who it was — whether it's kids or someone targeting or pushing to make a point — it's not appropriate and it's disheartening. We're not going to tolerate it."
Dolce thanked Stone for taking quick action Sunday, the Fourth of July, to clean the statues. He believes there are no city-operated cameras currently at Dow Park.
The Jamestown Police Department on Sunday said it's investigating the incident with the aid of the FBI. The vandalism included drawing a Swastika and the words "White Power" on the statues created by the late David Poulin.
"The hateful, racist, anti-Semitic act of vandalism on the Underground Railroad tableau is detestable, and morally reprehensible," said Timothy Jackson, chief of the Jamestown Police Department.
"This incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent to the law," the department said in a message posted to Facebook.