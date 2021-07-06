Rally set in western NY after Underground Railroad statues defaced

A rally with the theme "Hate Has No Home Here" will be held Saturday in Jamestown after statues recognizing the local Underground Railroad movement were vandalized.

The event will take place beginning at 11 a.m. at Dow Park, where anti-Semitic and hateful messages were recently drawn on the tableau. The vandalism comes after one of the three copper statues that make up the monument was stolen in early May.

"We just want to gather as many people that want to come down and line the streets and show the city that hate has no place here," said Justin Hubbard of the Jamestown Justice Coalition.

The group hopes to talk to members of the Jamestown City Council to push for the installation of cameras at the park, located across the street from the James Prendergast Library. Dow Park also was the site of a rally in June 2020 following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Anthony Dolce, city council president, said he was made aware of the incident Sunday afternoon and immediately went to the park and took photographs of the statues. He contacted Dan Stone, city parks manager, who promptly arrived and removed the messages and symbols.