Onondaga County plans to spray this week after finding mosquitoes infected with Easter Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus.
The Onondaga County Health Department on Tuesday said that planned aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and immediate surrounding areas has been postponed until Thursday, Aug. 29, due to unfavorable weather conditions.
According to a news release, Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta was notified by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory on Tuesday that mosquitoes from two traps located in the Cicero Swamp area in the town of Cicero have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). Additionally, mosquitoes collected from two traps in the Cicero Swamp area and one trap in the Oot Meadows subdivision in the Town of Salina tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).
"Even though the mosquito counts have been steadily decreasing in our county, continued findings of EEEV and WNV in mosquitoes serve as a reminder for all residents that these viruses are present and to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites no matter where you live,” Gupta said in a statement.
If weather or wind conditions are unfavorable on Thursday, the spraying will be conducted on the next appropriate day, the health department said.
To learn more about the designated spray areas and recommended preparations to be taken by residents who live in the spray area, visit www.ongov.net/health/env/mosquito-spraying-faq.html.