St. John Fisher trustees: Rudolph Giuiliani can keep his honorary degree

Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and counsel to former President Trump who critics say fomented falsehoods of a stolen presidential election, can keep his honorary degree from St. John Fisher College.

Some college alumni and current faculty had urged the school to revoke Giuliani's honorary degree, which was bestowed on him when he delivered the college's 2015 commencement speech. Giuliani undermined democratic principles with his insistence that rampant voter fraud ripped the 2020 election from Trump, the critics claimed.

The college announced Friday that the Board of Trustees, which met last week, did not vote to strip the degree from Giuliani.

"In January, the St. John Fisher College Board of Trustees was made aware of requests to rescind the honorary degree that the College bestowed upon former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in 2015 for his leadership during the 9/11 tragedy," a statement from the college said.

"After extensive Board deliberations, the Board today voted on whether to rescind the honorary degree. A decision either to grant an honorary degree, or rescind an honorary degree, requires a two-thirds majority of the entire Board, which was not achieved. No further action will be taken."