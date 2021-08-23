 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
PUBLIC SAFETY

State trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies

{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — A 45-year-old New York state trooper died while on duty at a southern Adirondack lake, police said Monday.

Trooper James J. Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake at about 4 p.m. Sunday. He went into the water at a boat launch and did not resurface, Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a release.

The 18-year veteran of the force died at a local hospital.

Police did not release further details about the incident.

Monda is survived by his fiancee, mother and father.

NYSP logo

New York State Police
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News