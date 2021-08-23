State trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies

ALBANY — A 45-year-old New York state trooper died while on duty at a southern Adirondack lake, police said Monday.
Trooper James J. Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake at about 4 p.m. Sunday. He went into the water at a boat launch and did not resurface, Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a release.
The 18-year veteran of the force died at a local hospital.
Police did not release further details about the incident.
Monda is survived by his fiancee, mother and father.
