A national advocacy group is urging people to exercise caution on what some partiers call "Blackout Wednesday."
Mothers Against Drunk Driving is reminding everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination during Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the holiday season.
“The increase in holiday travelers combined with a surge in alcohol sales and people reconnecting with friends the night before Thanksgiving could also make it one of the deadliest,” MADD National President Helen Witty said in a news release.
MADD said that between 2013 to 2017, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve to 5:59 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Wednesday is considered especially dangerous, with the monikers “Blackout Wednesday,” “Drinksgiving” and “Whiskey Wednesday" being used to describe a cultural phenomenon in which heavy drinking is highlighted and even encouraged. As a result, drunk driving-related crashes increase.
“Every single drunk driving death is preventable. Every single drunk driving death forever leaves an empty seat at the table,” Witty said. “Thanksgiving is a time for tradition and family gatherings. Please, don’t let it turn into a time of tragedy.”
Drunk driving crashes increase dramatically every holiday season as more people travel and celebrate. More than 1,000 people died in drunk driving crashes from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve 2018; 133 were killed in these crashes over the long Thanksgiving Weekend.
Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are so dangerous that almost half of all traffic deaths on those days are caused by drunk driving. In addition to planning ahead for a safe and sober ride home, MADD encourages party hosts to reward non-drinking, designated drivers with festive, non-alcoholic drinks and good food.