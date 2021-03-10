The claims against Gov. Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward six women, including several former staffers in his administration and someone he met purely socially. The accusations range from unwanted kisses and other physical gestures to unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.

The Democratic governor has said he "never touched anyone inappropriately" and "never made any inappropriate advances" and that "no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable." He has called some allegations false.

Cuomo — who in 2018 signed a requirement for all employers statewide to conduct anti-sexual-harassment training every year — said he never meant for what he described as teasing, jokes and " banter " to offend anyone but that he apologizes for it. The 63-year-old has also suggested that he was simply being an old-school politician in greeting people with hugs and kisses but that "sensitivities" and behavior have changed.

State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate the allegations. Cuomo has urged the public to reserve judgment while the inquiry unfolds, saying "the facts will come out."

Here's a look at his accusers' allegations: