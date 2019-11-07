LYONS — A man who admitted to killing his girlfriend and her toddler son and burying their bodies on a western New York farm has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Alberto Reyes pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son Owen.
The woman and child were declared missing in May 2018. Over 1,000 people were involved in the search. Their bodies were eventually found buried on a farm in Sodus where she and Reyes worked and lived together.
Hidalgo-Calderon and Reyes had both worked at Melrose Farm in Owasco before moving to Sodus.
At first, Reyes claimed the woman was already dead when he found her. He said he buried her body because he was afraid of being blamed.
Reyes was sentenced in Wayne County on Thursday.
Reyes had been in the country illegally. Investigators found that he had a counterfeit alien registration card in the name of Alberto Gutierrez and a fake Social Security card. Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him in Gretna, Louisiana, in September 2016 and deported him in October. Five months later, in March 2017, he was arrested again in Laredo, Texas. He pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the United States and was sentenced to 15 days in confinement before being deported again, the complaint said.