Six pairs of twins and one set of triplets are graduating from a high school in New York this year

Having one or two pairs of twins in a single graduating high school class might be considered quirky or notable. The Auburn High School Class of 2022 is set to have six sets of twins graduating this year — and one set of triplets, too.

Cameron and Olivia Daddabbo, Isabella and Peter Dilallo, Kevin and Maggie Dolan, Emma and Rylee Hastings, Brianna and Richter Hill and James and Jarid Wilkes are all graduating this year, along with triplets Maurissa, Savannah and Vernon Symes. Below are responses from the siblings to questions on what it's like to be a twin or triplet. Emma and Rylee Hastings were not available to respond.

Cameron and Olivia Daddabbo

Age: 18

What's next after graduation?: We will both be going off to college. Cameron is going to the University of Rochester to study biology. Olivia will be going to SUNY Brockport to study psychology.

What's the best part of being a twin?: Never being alone. Always having a friend to go to.

What's the worst part of being a twin?: Always having to share everything from birthdays to celebrations.

Who is the oldest?: Olivia

By how many minutes?: Three minutes

Isabella and Peter Dilallo

Age: 17

What's next after graduation?: We both plan to further our education at Cayuga Community College.

What's the best part of being a twin?: Always having someone in the same grade who takes the same classes, to get help on homework.

What's the worst part of being a twin?: Having to share everything

Who is the oldest?: Izzy.

By how many minutes?: Three minutes.

Kevin and Maggie Dolan

Age: 18

What's next after graduation?: Kevin = SUNY Brockport, baseball/exercise science. Maggie = SUNY Geneseo, elementary education.

What's the best part of being a twin?: Always sharing friends.

What's the worst part of being a twin?: The question being asked, "Who's older?" all the time.

Who is the oldest?: Maggie

By how many minutes?: Two minutes.

Brianna and Richter Hill

Age: 17

What's next after graduation?: Brianna — Cayuga Community College part-time studying sociology and anthropology. Richter — Cayuga Community College studying business.

What's the best part of being a twin?: When you think of a song and the twin starts humming it for you — Brianna. Always having a friend the same age as you — Richter.

What's the worst part of being a twin?: Having to share our puppies — Brianna. Having to wait for my sister in the morning - Richter.

Who is the oldest?: Brianna.

By how many minutes?: Forty seconds.

Jarid and James Wilkes

Age: 18

What's next after graduation?: Work. Eventually leaving New York to work.

What's the best part of being a twin?: Having an extra body in any physical altercations.

What's the worst part of being a twin?: Easily getting called the wrong name about 15 times a day.

Who is the oldest?: Jarid.

By how many minutes?: Three minutes.

Maurissa, Savannah and Vernon Symes

Age: 17

What's next after graduation?: Work force.

What's the best part of being a triplet?: Never alone.

What's the worst part of being a triplet?: Never have time to yourself.

Who is the oldest?: Vernon

By how many minutes?: One minute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0