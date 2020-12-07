NFC East-leading Giants are playoff threat in recent form

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There was a point earlier in the season when the eventual winner of the then-horrid NFC East was being viewed as future fodder for the wild-card games.

None of the four teams was playing well enough to be considered anything but an opening-round loser in the new seven-team format. That has changed, especially the way the New York Giants are playing under rookie coach Joe Judge.

After an 0-5 start, the Giants have won five of the last seven games and taken over first place in the division. Not only are they riding a four-game winning streak, they knocked off one of the NFL's top teams on Sunday with a 17-12 win over the Seahawks (8-4) in Seattle.

What made the road victory even more impressive was the defense shut down Russell Wilson, and the offense rammed the ball down Seattle's throats playing with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback instead of the injured Daniel Jones.

This team has rediscovered smash-mouth football, the type of play that carried the Giants to four Super Bowls between the 1986 and 2011 seasons under Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin.

That's not to say this team is going to win another Super Bowl. The Giants just aren't going to be a pushover in the playoffs if they get in.