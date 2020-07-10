NFL bans players from postgame jersey exchange

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won't be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:

— Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is.

— Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing.

— Anyone who records a body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

— Inactive players must either be in the designated bench area or must remain in the locker room, an empty suite or some other designated, isolated location in the stadium during pregame and throughout the game to avoid interactions with any non-team personnel.

— On-field fan seating is prohibited.