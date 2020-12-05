NFL betting lines in season of COVID-19 are moving targets

The virus has been forcing postponements, knocking key players out of action and jumbling betting lines since Week 4 back in October.

"It's been pretty difficult," said John Sheeran, director of trading for FanDuel. "We don't have all the information on who's going to play, but we do endeavor to have a line for every game."

"The traders have to be more creative and apply their analytical skills to our lines more than ever before," added Jay Croucher, head of trading for PointsBet. "This year, it's obviously more up in the air, particularly now that there are niche markets like player props.

"Denver loses all their quarterbacks, and now you have to set player props for Kendall Hinton," he said. "It's really just calculated guesswork. We set his passing yards at 120.5; he ended up with 13."

One trend that has become particularly noticeable this season: Gamblers seem to be waiting longer than ever to place their bets as they wait till the last possible moment to see who's playing and who isn't.

DraftKings' line on Broncos-Saints went from New Orleans giving up 5.5 points to 16.5 points.

"That's one of the largest moves I've ever seen," said Johnny Avello, head of sportsbook for DraftKings. "You just don't see that in the NFL."