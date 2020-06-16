NFL coaches, players make best of virtual offseason

Five NFL teams have had to be very creative with new coaches. Imagine having a new team and nothing on tape with their new players. Washington coach Ron Rivera credits his assistants with finding clips and cut-ups of video showing their style of play to help install his own offensive and defensive schemes.

Rivera had hoped to be in the second or third phase with players on the field by June. It never happened.

“The hard part, too, is we’re getting a little bit repetitive, a little redundant,” Rivera said. "It’s been almost to a point where we’re going to over-saturate these guys. We have to be careful with that.”

Video chats don’t quite replace being able to pull a coach aside for an extra 15 minutes after a meeting. To Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, that’s been the biggest challenge while preparing for his second NFL season, this one with a new coach.

“I’ve been able to do my own type of routine to get ready for the season,” Haskins said. “It’s not always on the time that we’re doing (together) because, we do things as a team and I need things differently for myself, so, this virtual offseason I feel actually has helped me tremendously.”

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll likes FaceTime, which allows him to see his players.