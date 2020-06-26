NFL coaching summit highlights minority candidates

"This is incredibly important to the NFL, not just this event but this effort to do the things that are right to create equality and opportunity for our coaches and our executives and for everybody in the NFL to be able to advance their careers, particularly for people of color that we are focusing a lot of these efforts on," Goodell told the attendees.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, chairman of the NFL's workplace diversity committee, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula and New York Giants co-owner John Mara were among the panelists.

"Leadership is important," Rooney said during the conference. "Being a head coach in this league you have to be a great leader. You're really the face of any franchise at that point. The bottom line in terms of being a leader, you have to be yourself. You can't pretend. People will see through anything that isn't genuine."

Of the 32 NFL teams, 22 were represented at the summit.