NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance

The views provided on television gave this draft the feel of a big event, something Americans covet as the COVID-19 threat remains.

Indeed, many sports and other entertainment genres were watching the NFL to see how things went. There was a large presence of vaccinated fans on hand — a requirement near the stage — and mandatory mask wearing elsewhere across what O'Reilly called "the broader campus."

"We are in a very different place from last year," O'Reilly noted, "and it was one where people are so eager to be out and together. And we needed to do that while working with the CDC and local health officials to strike that right balance with fans in attendance, and do it safely. And so many of those fans ... were vaccinated and they were proud to be vaccinated and thrilled to be back out at an event like that.

"We took the striking of that balance really seriously as we rolled out our plan and executed."

The next planned major event with large crowds will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinements in early August in Canton, Ohio. Two classes will be inducted: 2021's eight selectees; five modern-day players from the 2020 group; and a 15-member centennial class from 2020. Last year's inductions were postponed because of the pandemic.