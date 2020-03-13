NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects

NEW YORK — The NFL is ending in-person visits between teams and draft prospects because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The league sent a memo to all 32 clubs on Friday afternoon saying the ban would go into effect until further notice at the end of the business day. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, adds that teams will be permitted to conduct telephone and/or video conference interviews with prospects through the day before the draft.

The NFL draft is currently scheduled to begin on April 23 in Las Vegas.

The league has told teams they must report all telephone and video conference calls with prospects to the NFL player personnel department upon completion. Each team is restricted to no more than three telephone or video conferences with an individual player per week, from Sunday through Saturday. Also, each call or video conference can last no longer than one hour.

The NFL also warned that any clubs that violate the restrictions would be subject to discipline from the league.

The decision by the league comes as many teams have pulled their coaches and scouting staffs from the road and limited many personnel to working from home.