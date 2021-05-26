NFL expects full stadiums this season, remains cautious

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"One of the things we've obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out," Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners.

"Thirty-two teams are going to have to be in compliance with health officials on a local basis, do whatever is necessary to keep all personnel safe. But we do think it will be a much more normal experience. We do expect full stadiums. It is very possible that some non-vaccinated personnel may have masks on.

"But those are things that I think we'll continue to follow closely, make sure that we're doing in accordance with all laws and regulations and make sure that we provide our fans the best possible experience."

So far, 30 of 32 teams have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the preseason schedule begins. The Colts and Broncos do not but are on a path to get approval before August.