NFL facing unending series of questions, uncertain answers

"We could have a ton of social distance, more than we have with our football team," Chiefs coach Andy Reid says. "It's all set up with monitors and everything else. Then the testing, these guys are going to be tested often. It'll be good that way. There's a responsibility for coaches and players to make sure we handle ourselves right when we're away from it. We are still keeping as much social distance as we can. It's a contact sport, but when there's no contact we're going to keep our distance."

The NFL has been studying the approaches of other sports, seeing the success NASCAR and the PGA Tour have experienced with their traveling shows, and the many issues Major League Baseball has dealt with. But auto racing, golf and baseball don't involve close-quarters action from beginning to end.

Thus, the elimination of exhibition games, which went from four to an owners' proposal of two and then to none — though the players' association, which proposed no preseason contests, still must approve the league's offer. That's one of many steps that will cost those owners millions, but a necessary one.

The business of pro football will take a major hit, with ramifications extending into next year and beyond, affecting salary caps and contract negotiations and, of course, bottom lines in a league that has $15 billion in revenues. Or did.