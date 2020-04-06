NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

"Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices. Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisers, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the varying needs of clubs, the need properly to screen participants, and the unique risk factors that individual club employees may face."

Several team general managers had sought a delay in the draft, basically citing an unfair playing field. But the owners pushed for the draft, the NFL's biggest offseason event, to take place as scheduled. It is up to each team to ensure not only safe and healthy conditions, but to offset any perceived competitive imbalance under the guidelines set forth by Goodell.

"We are operating in an environment unlike anything we have experienced before," Goodell added, "one that requires flexibility, patience, and cooperation."

The ruling bars the New Orleans Saints from operating out of an expansive space in the Dixie Brewery.