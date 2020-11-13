NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84

His talent was noticed even in the White House. Hornung almost missed the Packers' 1961 title game when he was summoned to duty by the Army, but a call from Lombardi to President John F. Kennedy led to Hornung being granted leave.

Said Kennedy in arranging the leave, "Paul Hornung isn't going to win the war on Sunday, but the football fans of this country deserve the two best teams on the field that day."

Hornung scored 19 points — then a title game record — on one touchdown rushing, three field goals and four PATs in the Packers' 37-0 win over the New York Giants.

In 1965, Hornung scored five touchdowns against the Baltimore Colts in a 42-27 victory.

Hornung was on the first Super Bowl team for the 1967 game, but a pinched nerve sidelined him, and he chose not to enter the game when given the chance in the fourth quarter. He was the only Packer who didn't play in that Super Bowl as Green Bay beat the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 and were led by Hornung's favorite drinking pal, wide receiver Max McGee.

Hornung was selected by New Orleans in the 1967 expansion draft, a heartbreaking moment for Lombardi. But Hornung never played a game for the Saints, instead retiring.