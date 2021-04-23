NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people

The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated.

In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to the 32 clubs Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, he cited the "advice of our medical and scientific experts" for the agreement to modify protocols to "reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals."

"There is no question that being vaccinated is the single most important step that anyone can take to be protected – and to protect others – from the virus," Goodell noted.

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals in the NFL (players, coaches, staff and executives) are no longer required to be tested each day for the novel coronavirus. Instead, they must be tested weekly on a monitoring basis.

They also are no longer required to submit to lengthy "entry" testing following travel, and are not required to quarantine if identified as a "high risk close contact" with an infected individual.