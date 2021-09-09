NFL opens to full stadiums as COVID-19 surges

TAMPA, Fla. — When Tom Brady runs out from the tunnel, screaming "Let's Go!" and leading the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers onto the field Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, a full stadium will greet players for the first time since COVID-19 upended the world and changed the way sports were viewed.

The NFL kicks off its biggest season — teams are playing a 17-game schedule — in front of packed crowds as the league follows the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA and others in opening its doors with no capacity limitations.

While there were no restrictions in the preseason, stadiums weren't completely filled as many fans skip exhibition games. That won't be the case at Raymond James Stadium with more than 65,000 fans expected to see the Buccaneers celebrate their championship before beginning defense of their crown.

Fans return, however, as COVID-19 surges, with about 150,000 news cases daily. The delta variant is filling hospitals, children are getting sick, and some schools are abruptly switching back to remote learning because of outbreaks. The U.S. death toll stands at more than 650,000, with one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by Dec. 1 — deep into the NFL season.