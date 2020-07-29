NFL opt outs more prevalent than expected

Any player who opts out creates some decision making for team personnel departments. But even if it is a star, an irreplaceable starter, there should be no questioning the move.

"The opt-out option is a player's choice and a player's right, and we'll respect that if a player decides to do that," Broncos President Joe Ellis says. "That's absolutely, 100 percent their right, inherently. I've got no objection to that at all and would be supportive of that, if that's what somebody wants to do. That's been going on around the league, as you've seen. It's going around and around other sports leagues, as well.

"I had some good conversations ... and they were very, very curious. I don't want to say concerned, but they wanted to know what was going to happen and how it was going to be handled, things like that. It's at the front of their minds."

While players always rely on trainers and medical staff when it comes to injuries, the pandemic creates an entirely new set of issues. Recovery and rehab from, say, a knee injury, is a totally different, well, ballgame.