NFL players call for virtual offseason, shun in-person work

Goodell added, "we anticipate relaxing various aspects of the Protocols (such as close contact quarantine, restrictions regarding locker room, meetings and cafeteria use and the testing cadence) for vaccinated individuals."

Last year, teams were forced to do everything online until training camps opened in August.

NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter has been advocating for a repeat of last year's offseason, arguing that the adjustments caused by the coronavirus in 2020 showed the arduous offseason programs were unnecessary.

The Cleveland Browns' center said during Super Bowl week that players across the league "felt both physically better and mentally sharper at the end of the season."

"The amount of hours at the facility were down, the amount of reps were down. And we've had this false reality that a ton of reps are necessary (even) as we watch our bodies break down by the end of the year every year," Tretter said.

"And we just get right back into the offseason and grind our bodies down to jump right back into training camp. It's a never-ending grind," Tretter said. "We saw that we can do things differently this year. And the level of play didn't go down. We still had maybe one of the most exciting seasons of all-time heading into an amazing playoffs."