NFL players express concerns about health protocols

Sills said information gathered from other sports leagues domestically and internationally will help shape the way the NFL approaches its season.

"I absolutely expect that our protocols will change and will evolve as we go through the regular season based upon some of this new knowledge," Sills said. "That's the nature of medical practice: that we're always looking to improve based upon emerging knowledge and emerging data and those things will change. And so I don't think none of us should be surprised by that and that's part of our commitment on the health and safety side is to try to stay abreast of what's happening in the medical fields and in the other sports leagues and continue to improve those protocols for the safety of everyone."

Dr. Thom Mayer, the union's medical officer, advised players on June 20 to stop working out together. Still, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson appear to have ignored those warnings, based on social media posts. And a video posted Tuesday showed new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton working out with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Numerous players in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have tested positive for COVID-19 as those sports have started preparations to return to play. Some players across those leagues have opted out, citing medical concerns.