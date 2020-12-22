NFL players take leading role on social justice front

Davis embarked on a social justice listening tour in Atlanta, Washington, Buffalo, Minneapolis and Los Angeles in five days in June. A portion of profits from his "Man of God" masks and bandanas will benefit the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

In the wake of the civil unrest this year, Rams players established a social justice fund and veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth pledged to match all his teammates' contributions. The players awarded $750,000 to 25 social justice nonprofits across the greater Los Angeles region. Whitworth personally reached out to some of the nonprofits to thank them for their work.

"The greatest thing in life is to be able to invest in the people around you," Whitworth says. "I'm always asking myself, 'What can I do for this community?' I want to put my arms around them. I want to stand right beside them. It's never about me, it's about all of us. It's about a difference we can make together and how we can inspire each other to be there for one another.

"As great as it is to have people cheering us on every Sunday, it means the world to me to go out and pay that back. I want to show people that I'm not just an athlete that's here to play ball, but that I'm here to make a difference. I believe that's what will stand the test of time."