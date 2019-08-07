Hey, Kyler, this is for real.
Sort of.
Kyler Murray, April's top overall draft pick, will make his preseason debut for Arizona on Thursday night when the Cardinals host the Chargers.
The quarterback won't be on the field very long against Los Angeles, but he should get a chance to show some of the skills that so enamored the Cardinals. He also could wind up on the ground a few times — for the first time as a pro considering QBs don't get hit in practice.
"I'm looking forward to having fun," Murray says. "It's going to be different suiting up in a Cardinals jersey. Not playing for a school, you're representing a state."
That state saw its team have the worst record in the NFL in 2018, fire coach Steve Wilks and hire Kliff Kingsbury, an offensive guru who had recently been fired as head coach at Texas Tech.
"To be kind of pushed in as the guy, there's no kind of grace period of leading him in with any veteran presence at that position," Kingsbury said. "He's remained humble. He's remained diligent in his work habits, so I've been proud of that for him."
With running back Melvin Gordon's holdout, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will get plenty of carries for the Chargers. Defensive tackle and first-round pick Jerry Tillery has gotten some time with the first team.
There are 11 games on the first full night of preseason play; the Broncos beat the Falcons last week in the Hall of Fame game.
Colts at Bills
Though Buffalo's new-look offensive line has been beset by injuries, the Bills will get their first glimpse at a retooled offense featuring receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) missed the past 10 days. Tackle LaAdrian Waddle will miss the season after tearing his right quadriceps on Sunday.
With Andrew Luck out and Jacoby Brissett taking limited snaps, Bills fans might get to watch Chad Kelly try to resuscitate his QB career. The nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly signed with the Colts in May, but has had an uneven camp.
Jets at Giants
Adam Gase gets started as Jets head coach. He was hired in January after New York fired Todd Bowles after four seasons without making the playoffs. He isn't likely to use prized addition running back Le'Veon Bell.
Gregg Williams' defense will also be on display for the first time with new inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and first-round pick Quinnen Williams, who has looked good in camp on the D-line.
Eli Manning is starting a team-record 16th season, but is in the final year of his contract. Though he is the starter, Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall draft pick, is the heir apparent and will get plenty of preseason work, including against the Jets.